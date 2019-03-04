Home Nation

Assam government offers job to Pulwama attack victim's daughter

Sonowal offered Didwmsri Basumatary, the daughter of Maneswar Basumatary who was killed in the Pulwama terror attack last month, by relaxing rules of the government.

Published: 04th March 2019 12:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 12:51 AM   |  A+A-

Assam government appointed Pulwama martyr Maneswar Basumatary's daughter Didwmsri as Asst Tourist Information Officer under Directorate of Tourism, Assam.(Photo | Sarbananda Sonowal/ Twitter)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Sunday offered a job to Didwmsri Basumatary, the daughter of Maneswar Basumatary who was killed in the Pulwama terror attack last month, by relaxing rules of the government.

Sonowal visited the residence of Basumatary at Tamulpur in Baksa district on the occasion of his 'sraddha' ritual.

According to an official release, the chief minister handed over an appointment letter to Didwmsri for the post of Assistant Tourist Information Officer under the Directorate of Tourism, Assam.

"Her appointment has been approved as a very special case and in relaxation of existing rules, provisions and guidelines," the release said.

Over 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14 in a terror attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pulwama martyr Didwmsri Basumatary Maneswar Basumatary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp