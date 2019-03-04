Home Nation

BSP's Kaiser Jahan and Jasmir Ansari join Congress

Published: 04th March 2019

Former BSP MP Kaiser Jahan and a former MLA of the same party, Jasmir Ansari, joined the Congress along with their supporters. (Photo | Twitter )

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Former BSP MP Kaiser Jahan and a former MLA of the same party, Jasmir Ansari, Monday joined the Congress along with their supporters in the presence of UPCC president Raj Babbar here, a party spokesperson said.

Jahan, former Sitapur MP, and Ansari, former Laharpur MLA, expressed their faith in the leadership of party president Rahul Gandhi and the policies of the party, spokesman Brijendra Kumar Singh said.

Welcoming them into the party fold, Babbar said the Congress will form the government at the Centre after winning the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

A Congress government at the Centre will ensure the rights of the youth, farmers, labourers and traders, and pave the way for establishing an atmosphere in which all could feel safe and secure, he added.

Jahan and Ansari had earlier met AICC in-charge of UP-East Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi and joined the Congress on Monday after quitting the BSP, Singh said.

Retired IPS officer Aftab Ahmed Khan and Chamber of Commerce vice-chairman Surendra Kumar also joined the party, Singh said.

