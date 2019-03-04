Chhattisgarh: Deputy collector job to son of slain Congress leader invites criticism

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Congress government in Chhattisgarh giving appointment to a son of slain party leader Mahendra Karma has invited displeasure and criticism not just from the youths but the academicians and the opposition as well.

Karma, a senior tribal leader was killed in an audacious Maoist attack during the Congress party’s ‘parivartan yatra’ on May 25, 2013. The Bhupesh Baghel cabinet took a decision to appoint his son Ashish Karma in one of the top administrative posts — Deputy Collector. The seemingly upset youths felt their future shouldn't get "entangled into political agenda of any party".

“Employment remains our prime concern. While the scope of getting jobs becoming scarce, such move by the state government will fill young minds with hopelessness”, said the civil services aspirants, not willing to be identified, and enrolled in the coaching institutes in Raipur.

It’s the second instance in Chhattisgarh that the state cabinet cleared giving appointment of deputy collector. Earlier a son of IPS officer V K Choubey, who was among the 29 police personnel killed in Maoist ambush in 2009, was appointed as deputy collector by Raman Singh government.

“There can never be a parallel between the two. Choubey died in the line of duty and was senior police officer whose son got the deputy collector job on compassionate ground under policy. It’s strange the present government did for son of slain Congress leader, who unfortunately was killed while engaged in the party campaign. Congress should better have created a party post for Ashish or offered him a ticket”, said Uchit Sharma, a social activist.

Even the educationists are surprised. “In a war between Merit v/s Nepotism, it definitely is a bad example particular when the state government often claim of serving the interests of youths”, asserted noted academician Jawahar Surisetti.

The move drew sharp criticism from opposition BJP and former bureaucrat. “Mahendra Karma was respected politician and would have always wished his son get a job on merit and capability rather than

appeasement through compassionate appointment. Such decision infringes the rights of youths (particularly tribals) aspiring to join civil services, since there are only three posts of deputy collector advertised by the PSC examination this year”, said O P Choudhary,a former bureaucrat.

The BJP questioned the logic behind the decision. “If Karma family gets job security, why then deprive other Congress leaders eliminated in Jhiram ambush? And whats the fault of others including political leaders and security personnel killed in the naxal attack?”, asked Sanjay Shrivastava, a BJP spokesperson.

“The opposition instead of raising objection should better appreciate the decision which is taken as a gesture of respect to the martyr family”, stated the cabinet minister T S Singhdeo. The coaching institutes also were apparently not happy. “Such political decision affects the morale of the aspirants. Government should instead promote competitive spirit. Let there be a level playing field for youths”, said Dr Hamid

Khan, director, Path IAS Academy.