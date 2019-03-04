Congress, AAP attack BJP for politics on air strikes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday questioned the BJP and its President Amit Shah for "milking air strikes for politics" and for not trusting the Army.

Responding to Shah's claim on Sunday that more than 250 terrorists were killed in the February 26 air strike in Balakot in Pakistan, the two parties said the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) claims don't fall in line with the statement made by the Army.

In a tweet, National spokesperson of Congress Manish Tewari said: "AVM RGK Kapoor said "it would be premature to say that what is the number of casualties that we have been able to inflict on those camps and what is the number of deaths," BUT @AmitShah says over 250 Terrorists killed in airstrike. Is this not milking Air Strikes for Politics????

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal also questioned Shah's claim and said Shah is saying that the Army is lying, 250 were dead.

"The Army cannot lie, the BJP is lying. The whole country is with the Army but the BJP is against the Army," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

"Is Army lying as per Amit Shah? The Army had clearly said that it cannot be said if anyone died or not, (in the air strike). Are BJP and Shah terming Army as liars for their electoral benefit? The nation believes in the Army, does Shah and the BJP don't believe in the Army?" he questioned in another tweet.