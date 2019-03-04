Delhi High Court directs Facebook to remove defamatory video against Baba Ramdev

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed Facebook to remove a video containing allegations against yoga guru Baba Ramdev from its platform.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Ramdev seeking to restrain videos which contain defamatory statement against him.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh said: "Facebook Inc. is directed to ensure that the links to the said video are no longer made available on its platform."

The court noted that the video was offensive against the plaintiffs, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd and Ramdev.

On January 24, the court in an interim order directed Facebook, Google, its subsidiary YouTube and Twitter to forthwith remove, block or disable links to a video containing defamatory statement against Ramdev.

Google and YouTube have deleted the video from their platforms, the court observed.

Ramdev has alleged that a video uploaded by some unknown person contained several defamatory, disparaging and threatening statements against him and Patanjali.

On September 29, 2018, The Delhi High Court restrained the publication and sale the book 'Godman to Tycoon: The Untold Story of Baba Ramdev' until the publisher deletes some defamatory portion written against Baba Ramdev.

The court observed that the defamatory portions of the book were being communicated to the public through the video which was uploaded on Facebook, Google, YouTube and Twitter.