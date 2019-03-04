ECI team in J&K to review preparedness for coming Lok Sabha elections​

By ANI

SRINAGAR: A team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) arrived here on Monday on a two-day visit to review the poll preparedness in Jammu and Kashmir in the run-up to the upcoming general elections.

The five-member team is being led by Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena and includes Director General (Expenditure) Dilip Sharma, ADG (SPS) Sheyphali B Sharan, Director Nikhil Kumar and Principal Secretary Standhope Yuhlung.

The team is scheduled to meet 7 national parties and 3 state parties during its stay, according to the office of the state's Chief Electoral Officer.

A presentation by the Chief Electoral Officer, Police Nodal Officer and other Nodal Officers is also scheduled.

The Commission will hold meetings with state officials including Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), District Election Officers (DEOs) and Divisional Commissioners of twelve districts of the state.

A press conference will be addressed by the team tomorrow.