FIR lodged against Jharkhand ​BJP MLA Sadhu Charan Mahto​ in assault case

By IANS

RANCHI: An FIR has been lodged against ruling party BJP legislator Sadhu Charan Mahto for beating the staff of a private company, police said on Monday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator, along with his supporters, allegedly thrashed the manager and labourers of the company in Seraikela district on Saturday.

The FIR was lodged on Sunday, said Dhirendra Narayan, Sub Divisional Police Official, Chandil.

"We are investigating the case. We have sought CCTV footage from the company."

The legislator was reportedly unhappy with the company's decision to sack 200 labourers.

Mahto had refuted all the allegations made against him.

"The labourers were holding an agitation. I reached there and pacified them," he told reporters on Monday.

Mahto is already on bail for thrashing a government official earlier.