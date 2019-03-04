Home Nation

Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi​ says NDA Sankalp Rally a 'big flop'

Jitan Ram Manjhi slammed Nitish Kumar for participating in the rally rather than visiting the family of CRPF personnel from Bihar who was killed in an encounter in J&K.

Published: 04th March 2019 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi

Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)

By ANI

GAYA: Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi called the ‘Sankalp Rally’ by the NDA in Patna on Sunday a “big flop” saying that despite Bihar government misusing its machinery for the Rally there was no big crowd.

“The way in which the government machinery was blatantly and openly misused the Rally failed to attract the crowd. It would not be an exception if we say the Rally was a big flop,” said Jitan Ram Manjhi.

“Due to which the energy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also apparently very low,” he added.

He also slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for participating in the Rally rather than visiting the family of CRPF personnel from Bihar who was killed in an encounter with the terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir.

Nitish Kumar assures PM Modi of winning all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar

“At least the Chief Minister should have gone but he gives more importance to the Rally over the martyred soldier,” said Manjhi.  

At the ‘Sankalp Rally’ in Patna on Sunday Nitish Kumar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the way he handled the recent challenges emerging out of terrorism.

“Under Prime Minister Modiji, the Central government took an initiative. Armed forces were authorised to punish terrorists. The entire nation got united against terrorism,” said Kumar, while addressing ‘Sankalp Rally’ here.

The Chief Minister also praised IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. “Wing Commander Abhinandan was released within 60 hours. I congratulate the Government of India and Modiji for this. Greetings to Abhinandan as well,” he said.

Kumar said the NDA will win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in the coming General Elections in the state, and also predicted that the next government at the Centre will be formed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

