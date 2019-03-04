Goa NSUI complaints President Kovind, UN, NHRC alleging PM Narendra Modi​ of insulting dyslexic children

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ahraz Mulla, the president of Goa unit of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has complained against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to President Ram Nath Kovind, the United Nations and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) for allegedly discriminating dyslexic children.

In his complaint, Mulla shared a link of a video in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while talking to students via video conferencing, purportedly took an impromptu dig at Rahul Gandhi, implying that the Congress president is suffering from dyslexia.

During the video conference for 'Smart India Hackathon 2019' on Saturday, an engineering student from Dehradun introduced her project to the Prime Minister and briefed him about a program that could help dyslexic children who face reading and writing difficulties.

Introducing her project, the student said: "We have an idea to help dyslexic children, whose pace of learning and writing is very slow. But they have a high intelligence and creativity level as you have seen in the movie Taare Zameen Par..."

The Prime Minister then interrupted the student and asked a question, "Will this program work for a 40-50 year old child too?"

Many present there started laughing and applauding after what the Prime Minister said.

Soon after being prompted by her peers, the student replied: "Yes sir, it will work."

Then taking a jibe at UPA chairperson and Rahul Gandhi's mother Sonia Gandhi, the Prime Minister said: "If it really will, then it will make the mothers of such children very happy."

Which again left the students laugh and applaud.

Reacting to the video, Mulla in his complaint said: “We strongly demand for an apology from the Prime Minister because of which individuals with dyslexia have felt discriminated by one of the highest authority in the country. This has lead to depression, anxiety and a sense of suicide among the individuals.”

“They have been mocked by the highest authority of the country because of which sends a very wrong message to the entire country and makes them a subject to be mocked. We request you kind authority to look into this matter with seriousness and ask for an apology by the PM to all the individuals suffering from dyslexia to send a message against discrimination and prevent further discrimination of such individuals in the society,” he said.