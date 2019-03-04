Home Nation

Government employees to get tech training for rural development

Published: 04th March 2019 10:36 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: People found The Centre for Integrated Rural Development for Asia and Pacific (CIRDAP), a multi-nation think tank for rural development, and the National Institute of Rural Development (NIRD) will train mid-level government employees from March 19-28 in Geo-spatial information management in rural development. 

According to the CIRDAP, the training will help officials use technologies like remote sensing, GIS and GPS in rural development. “The assessment of feasibility of meeting the regional needs based on existing manpower, software, hardware and data availability will also be a part of the training,” a letter from the CIRDAP said.

The training will include a combination of lectures and discussions, panel discussions on case studies and audio-visual presentations. “Remote sensing is a big technological tool now. Also, with global warming and disturbed crop production cycles, remote sensing and other allied technologies become all the more important. Hence, this training will help in a long way,” a ministry official, who will attend the programme, said.

“A field visit of three days may also be arranged to study the geo-spatial applications in rural development projects and their potential application capabilities,” the letter stated.

An CIRDAP official said the training would deal with specific areas which include “agriculture, forestry, watershed planning, land use and land cover, infrastructure for rural development, water resources and governance issues where geo-spatial technology application would be most effective”.

