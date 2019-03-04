Home Nation

HC reprimanded Telangana police, Justice prevails!: Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh on IT raids

Nara Lokesh said that HC reprimanding Telangana police for arresting the employees of an IT company which provides services to TDP is a victory of the justice.

Published: 04th March 2019 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh (File | PTI)

By ANI

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Monday said that High Court reprimanding Telangana police for arresting the employees of an IT company which provides services to TDP "is a victory of the justice".

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Justice prevails! The High Court has reprimanded the Telangana Police for unlawfully arresting the four employees when the complaint was filed against the company."

ALSO READ: Will complain to Election Commission on data theft, says Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu on IT raids

He also outlined the alleged modus operandi of the police and cited court's observation regarding the same saying, "It (High Court) has questioned the police why they (IT company officials) were taken in as witnesses without being served a prior notice which is part of the procedure. The Court was shocked to see the Police take signatures of the VRO on blank papers and gave them an earful for blatant disregard for the law of the land."

ALSO READ: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh cops lock horns over TDP data theft case

Attacking YSR Congress party, he added, "By using police and embracing extrajudicial tactics, TDP data has been stolen and handed over to the YSRCP. But can they steal the respect and admiration that people have for N Chandrababu Naidu? Every voter is watching how all the anti-AP forces are ganging up against one single man."

Earlier on Sunday, after the Hyderabad Police raided the office of the mobile app developer, Chief Minister Naidu claimed that this was done after YSRCP leader Vijay Sai Reddy complained, and also accused the opposition of stealing data.

Telangana police Telangana Andhra Pradesh Nara Lokesh

