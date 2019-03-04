Home Nation

Hostel warden, husband arrested for molesting girls in Rajasthan

The action was taken after two girls complained to the police that the couple used to molest them and pressured them to befriend others allegedly participating in the 'dastardly acts'.

By PTI

JAIPUR: The warden of a government-run girls hostel and her husband were arrested on Sunday for allegedly molesting and harassing girls of the hostel in Alwar district of Rajasthan.

The action was taken after two girls complained to the police that the couple used to molest them and pressured them to befriend others allegedly participating in the "dastardly acts".

"The accused used to call the girls to their house and harassed and molested them.

They had been doing this for the last several days.

Two girls gave a written complaint to the police following which an FIR was lodged on Saturday," Additional SP Alwar Mahesh Tripathi said.

Officiating Circle Officer (Kishangarh Bas) Neha Agrawal recorded the statements of the victims on Sunday and later in the day the accused hostel warden Neelkamal Yadav (39) and her husband Naresh Yadav (40) were arrested under 354-A (sexual harassment), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and other relevant sections of POCSO Act and SC/ST Act.

Naresh Yadav is a government school teacher posted in Tijara area of Alwar.

Third accused, Ramkesh Sharma, who is their friend from Haryana, is absconding and is being searched for, he said.

