Home Nation

India's eastern frontier too will be guarded by hi-tech surveillance system

Lohia said that the CIBMS, also known as a virtual fence, would create an invisible electronic barrier on land, water and in the air.

Published: 04th March 2019 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

BSF

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By IANS

AGARTALA: After the western front, laser walls and other hi-tech surveillance systems would be put in place in India's eastern border with Bangladesh to bolster security, top BSF official said.

"Under the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS), laser walls, sensors, closed circuit television, high-power camera among other hi-tech surveillance system would be introduced along India-Bangladesh borders," Hemant Kumar Lohia, who till recently was the Inspector General of BSF's Tripura Frontier and is currently with the Eastern Command of the force in Kolkata, told IANS

"The signals from the various elements of the CIBMS would reach a Unified Command and Control Centre to enable the BSF monitor the border on real-time basis. The CIBMS enables round-the-clock surveillance in different weather conditions or even in duststorms, fog or rain," Lohia added.

Lohia said that the CIBMS, also known as a virtual fence, would create an invisible electronic barrier on land, water and in the air.

"The CIBMS is designed to guard stretches where physical surveillance is extremely hard either due to inhospitable terrain or riverine stretches," he pointed out.

"Initially, the system would be set up in critical areas of Assam's Dhubri district and some portion of Tripura," he said, adding this would help control infiltration and other incidents on the border.

Lohia said Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had on September 17 last year launched two pilot projects of the CIBMS, each covering a 5.5 km stretch along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu.

The use of high-tech solutions for border security is being considered by the Home Ministry since 2012. The BSF had also submitted a detailed report on CIBMS to the ministry.

"But after the discovery of several cross-border tunnels on the western frontier, the ministry swiftly approved two pilot projects," another BSF officer told IANS, declining to be quoted as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

According to the officer, BSF troopers, during their patrolling, now use night vision goggles, weapon sights and hand-held searchlights, among other equipment.

"With the increase of the cross-border threats, the BSF was forced to embark on a high-tech modernisation process," the officer pointed out.

According to the official, besides employing high-tech technologies, the BSF continues to deploy its sniffer dogs for surveillance.

BSF sources say 89 of its battalions have been posted along the country's eastern frontier and 78 battalions along the western frontier.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India India hi tech surveillance system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp