Madhya Pradesh Minister Jitu Patwari says money from government schemes meant for farmers can be used for 'liquor'

By ANI

BHOPAL: A minister of the newly-elected Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has sparked a major controversy by terming that the financial assistance by Chief Minister Kamal Nath for marriage of daughters of small cultivators "could be used for making drinking arrangements for the guests."

During a farmers' rally in Ratlam, state sports and youth welfare minister Jitu Patwari said the financial assistance of Rs 51,000 for the marriage of daughters of small cultivators could be used for making drinking arrangements for the guests.

"Congress government increased the financial assistance to small farmers for the marriage of their daughters from Rs 25,000 to Rs 51,000," said Patwari.

“The poor farmer who migrate to Gujarat, Indore or elsewhere for labour work, have to make all kinds of arrangements back home for his daughter's marriage including food and drinks. In drink, he has to arrange for the country made and foreign liquor. From where the money comes? Even the arrangement for this is made by Kamal Nath,” said Jitu Patwari inadvertently mocking the welfare scheme.

The financial help to small farmers was part of Congress' manifesto and was launched within days after the party formed the government in the state.