Minors molested in  Rajasthan’s  hostel; warden, husband accused

Published: 04th March 2019 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual assault, harassment, graphic, vijesh
By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Two minor girls, staying at a government-run hostel in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, have allegedly been molested by the warden, her husband and his friends. 

According to the complain lodged at the local police station, the hostel warden used to call the girls, who are Class 12 students, home and molest them. Her husband would pressurise the girls to befriend his friends, Alwar Additional SP Mahesh Tripathi said.

“The girls alleged that the hostel warden, her husband and others had been molesting them and other girls for a few days,” he said. The girls submitted a written complaint, the charges in which were corroborated by other hostlers, to their school principal who in turn informed the police. 

After the complaint, an FIR was lodged under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences(POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at Kishangarh Bas police station, Tripathi said. The statement of the victims has also been recorded.

TAGS
Rape Sexual harassment Rajasthan

