Operation Romeo: 125 detained for indulging in unlawful activities in Gurgaon

By PTI

GURGAON: Gurgain Police has detained a total of 125 people for indulging in various unlawful activities in MG Road, Cyber Hub and sector 29 areas here, officials said Monday.

In a bid to curb incidents of teasing, hooliganism and other unlawful activities, Operation Romeo was launched at 8 pm on Sunday and continued till 3 am on Monday, during which 125 people were detained, Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan said.

Of these, 11 were arrested for creating ruckus under the influence of alcohol, Bokan said.

There were complaints of unlawful activities in the areas near night clubs here, and accordingly, the operation was conducted in MG Road, Cyber Hub and sector 29, he said.

"Maximum detentions were done from MG Road outside the Sahara mall and the MGF mall," the official added.