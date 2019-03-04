Home Nation

PM Modi chairs National Security Council meet in Delhi

PM Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the National Security Council in New Delhi. (Photo | PMOIndia / Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the National Security Council on Sunday following heightened tensions with Pakistan.

Official sources said the meeting was attended by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Besides the union ministers, NSA Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhle were also present.

The NSA is tasked with advising the prime minister on matters of national security.

It was set up by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 1998, with Brajesh Mishra as the first National Security Advisor (NSA).

The NSC keeps meeting on regular basis but the latest meet assumes significance owing to the latest security scenario.

Tensions between India and Pakistan soared after the country carried out air strike on terrorist camp across the border, after the Pulwama terror attack.

In response to India's air strike, Pakistan air force intruded into Indian territory, leading to a confrontation between the two forces.

National security council

