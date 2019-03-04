PM Modi tears into Rahul in his pocket borough

Rajesh K Thakur and Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

PATNA/LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit out at the Opposition, accusing it of speaking the language of Pakistan and doubting the recent anti-terror strikes by the Indian armed forces across the border to lower its morale.

In Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s constituency, Amethi, he charged the previous Congress-led UPA government of having ignored the country’s basic defence needs.

Lauding India’s forces and its strike capability at the Sankalp Rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Modi said, “This is the new India which does not remain silent over killings of its jawans but the action of the Congress and its allies, a mahamilawat, only made Pakistan happy. We will not sit back if there is terror. We have the power to hit back, anywhere, anytime,” he said.

Without naming Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Modi said, “Those who run their political shops in the name of the poor and care for nothing except for their dynasties, are having problems with the chowkidar. But the chowkidar is alert and on the job. The people of the country have made up their mind. They are going to punish these parties once again,” he added.

Modi also lauded ally JD-U leader and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s development initiative, taking an oblique jibe at the Lalu Prasad-led RJD saying, “Nitish has provided power in every home. Now there is no use for the lantern.” Lantern is the RJD’s poll symbol.

Tearing into Rahul in his own pocket borough, Modi said at the time of foundation laying of the ordinance factory in Amethi, the Congress leader had promised jobs to 1,500 youths but ended up benefiting just 200.

Mentioning the stalemate during the UPA over procurement of Rafale jets and bullet proof jackets, the PM attacked the Congress chief, accusing him of neglecting the forces and breaking his promises made to the people of Amethi.

“They sat on Rafale fighter jet deal for years and then put it on the back burner deliberately as they could not extract their share of kickbacks from it,” claimed the Prime Minister, accusing the Congress chief of now spearheading a baseless campaign against the deal even as the first aircraft was set to arrive in a few months.

He said, people should be reminded how the UPA government also delayed acquisition of bulletproof jackets for the forces between 2009 to 2014. “It was the NDA which finally purchased 2.30 lakh bulletproof jackets,” he stated.

Modi credited Union textile Minister Smriti Irani with bringing a number of development projects to Amethi.