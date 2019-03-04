Home Nation

Prashant Kishor apologises after NDA leaders didn't pay homage to slain CRPF trooper

Pintu Singh was killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday during an anti-terrorist operation.

Published: 04th March 2019 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor

JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)

By IANS

PATNA: After the father of a slain CRPF trooper expressed anguish and anger over National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders for not paying homage to his dead son, Janata Dal-United (JDU) national Vice President Prashant Kishor has apologised to him.

"We are sorry for the error of judgement on part of those of us who should have been there with you in this hour of grief," Kishor said in a tweet on Sunday.

Pintu Singh, a resident of Begusarai district, was killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday during an anti-terrorist operation.

After none of the NDA leaders or Bihar ministers were present at the Patna airport when his body was brought in on Sunday, his father Chakradhar Singh said: "Ministers are only concerned about remaining in power. It shows how concerned they are about the soldiers.

"NDA leaders were more concern about Sankalp rally of (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi. They have neglected to pay homage to a brave soldier who was killed for the country."

