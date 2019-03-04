Home Nation

Rajasthan: Minor girls molested by hostel warden's husband in Alwar

According to the police, the hostel warden used to call the minors, to her home, where her husband used to allegedly sexually harass them.

By ANI

ALWAR: Two minor girls of a government-run boarding school hostel were allegedly molested by the warden's husband in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said.

The incident took place on Saturday.

According to the police, the hostel warden used to call the minors, to her home, where her husband used to allegedly sexually harass them. He also pressurised the girls to befriend his friends.

A written complaint has been submitted to the school principal in connection with the matter.

A case has been registered under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Atrocities Act against the accused.

Neha Aggarwal, investigating officer said: "A case of molestation has been registered against accused after two girls complained of molestation by warden’s husband. Questioning is underway."

