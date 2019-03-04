Home Nation

Residents of border villages in J&K clamour for construction of more underground bunkers 

Four people have been killed and a dozen injured in cross-border firing and shelling since February 26. Dozens of houses have been damaged as well. 

Published: 04th March 2019

Army chief General Bipin Rawat interacts with various army forwards in Jammu region on Sunday to review the operational deployment and preparedness | PtI

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: As there’s no let-up in tension along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, residents of border districts have been clamouring for construction of underground bunkers to escape gunfire and mortar shells fired by Pakistani troops.

Mohammad Qasim, a resident of Salootri in Jhallas village close to LoC in Poonch district, said the authorities should construct underground bunkers for the border residents so that they can take refuge there in case of firing and shelling from across the LoC.

Qasim said it was a war-like situation and people didn’t know when the Pakistanis would rain bullets  shells. “Underground bunkers will at least give us a sense of security.” 

Mohammad Tasvir, another resident of Salootri, said the government should either evacuate the border residents or construct underground bunkers. Imtiyaz Ahmad of Kamalkote said their village witnesses daily shelling. “Every night, we pray that we live to see the next day. The authorities are telling us to leave but where will go? ,” he said.

Poonch Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Yadav claimed said border residents were reluctant to leave their homes. He, however, said a contingency plan was ready and if needed, people would be evacuated to camps. Yadav said 40 underground bunkers were available along the LoC in Poonch. and  200 bunkers each in Poonch and Rajouri would be built.

