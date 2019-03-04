This Muslim family has been taking care of a 500-year-old Shiva temple for generations

By Online Desk

India, as a nation, stands out for one reason - unity in diversity. Living amidst a variety of languages, religions and cultures, we Indians have learned to celebrate our differences and stand as one.

In a heartwarming story, a Muslim family has been taking care of a Shiva temple near Guwahati for the past 500 years, generation after generation.

Situated in Assam's Rangamahal village, the 500-year-old temple stands as a symbol of secularism in India.

Speaking to ANI, Matibar Rehman, the caretaker of the temple, said, "It's a 500-year-old temple, our family looks after it." Matibar's family has been taking care of the temple for generations. Draped in red clothes, the idols of Lord Shiva are worshipped under a huge banyan tree.

The significance of the temple doesn't end there. People practising different faiths come here to offer their prayers to Lord Shiva.

"People from both religions, Hindu and Muslim, come here to offer prayers," said Rehman.

Whatever it is that people pray for, the temple is a testimony to the harmony and brotherhood observed in our nation.

It is not the first time that Muslims offered prayers at a Hindu temple. Muslim families in Karnataka's Gadag district celebrate Eid with Hindu families by performing pooja in temples.

Indians have always upheld their spirit of secularism even in the past. Recently, a Muslim man in Karnataka donated a portion of his retirement benefits for the construction of a Ganesha temple. He said he had a dream in which he was asked to install a Ganesha idol.

Incidents like these make us believe that future generations would live in peace despite the differences. Yes, prayers can change the world!