Assam police warns tweeple of internet's dark side
In order to spread awareness on the dangers of revealing too much online, the Assam police have conveyed a message on why we should always think twice before we trust someone on the internet.
Published: 05th March 2019 02:03 PM | Last Updated: 05th March 2019 02:03 PM | A+A A-
Virtual friends are a thing now in the digital age. We often befriend someone online rather than knowing them personally. Social media is definitely is a boon for networking but it has a dark side too.
In a minimalistic tweet, Assam police have posted an illustration of a camcorder with a text saying "don't worry, I will delete it".mov. The tweet also warned that there's no undo button on the internet.
"Your safety is in your consent. Protect yourself from exploitation," the tweet read with a hashtag 'think before you trust.'
Be careful what you agree to on the Internet.— Assam Police (@assampolice) March 5, 2019
Sometimes, there's no undo button.
Your safety is in your consent. Protect yourself from exploitation. #ThinkBeforeYouTrust pic.twitter.com/8MwyYBP1FK
Misuse on the internet is on the rise and most women are vulnerable to online abuse. Perhaps, it is in our hands to ensure we have a safe time online.
Reacting to the post, people have praised the initiative by the police department. "Very relevant campaign," read a reply to the tweet.
Earlier, the Nagpur city police taught us how to respond to calls requesting for our OTP in a winning tweet.
When someone asks for your OTP :
"I am not supposed to tell you this"#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan