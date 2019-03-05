Assam police warns tweeple of internet's dark side 

Home Nation

In order to spread awareness on the dangers of revealing too much online, the Assam police have conveyed a message on why we should always think twice before we trust someone on the internet.

Assam police

Cyber safety tweet by Assam police. (Photo | Twitter, Assampolice)

By Online Desk

Virtual friends are a thing now in the digital age. We often befriend someone online rather than knowing them personally. Social media is definitely is a boon for networking but it has a dark side too.

In a minimalistic tweet, Assam police have posted an illustration of a camcorder with a text saying "don't worry, I will delete it".mov. The tweet also warned that there's no undo button on the internet.

"Your safety is in your consent. Protect yourself from exploitation," the tweet read with a hashtag 'think before you trust.' 

Misuse on the internet is on the rise and most women are vulnerable to online abuse. Perhaps, it is in our hands to ensure we have a safe time online.

Reacting to the post, people have praised the initiative by the police department. "Very relevant campaign," read a reply to the tweet. 

Earlier, the Nagpur city police taught us how to respond to calls requesting for our OTP in a winning tweet.

