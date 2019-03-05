Assam police warns tweeple of internet's dark side 

By Online Desk

Virtual friends are a thing now in the digital age. We often befriend someone online rather than knowing them personally. Social media is definitely is a boon for networking but it has a dark side too.

In order to spread awareness on the dangers of revealing too much online, the Assam police have conveyed a message on why we should always think twice before we trust someone on the internet.

In a minimalistic tweet, Assam police have posted an illustration of a camcorder with a text saying "don't worry, I will delete it".mov. The tweet also warned that there's no undo button on the internet.

"Your safety is in your consent. Protect yourself from exploitation," the tweet read with a hashtag 'think before you trust.'

Be careful what you agree to on the Internet.



Sometimes, there's no undo button.



Your safety is in your consent. Protect yourself from exploitation. #ThinkBeforeYouTrust pic.twitter.com/8MwyYBP1FK — Assam Police (@assampolice) March 5, 2019

Misuse on the internet is on the rise and most women are vulnerable to online abuse. Perhaps, it is in our hands to ensure we have a safe time online.

Reacting to the post, people have praised the initiative by the police department. "Very relevant campaign," read a reply to the tweet.

