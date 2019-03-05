Home Nation

Bhupesh Baghel government’s job gesture towards assassinated Congress leader’s son, angers youth and Opposition

The government’s move to appoint an assassinated Congress leader’s son to a senior bureaucratic post has stirred anger among youngsters of Chhattisgarh as well as the Opposition.

Published: 05th March 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Bhupesh Baghel, the new Chhattisgarh CM (Photo | PTI)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The government’s move to appoint an assassinated Congress leader’s son to a senior bureaucratic post has stirred anger among youngsters of Chhattisgarh as well as the Opposition. The Bhupesh Baghel-led government had decided to appoint the Congress leader Mahendra Karma’s son, Ashish, to the position of the Deputy Collector. Karma was killed in a Maoist attack in 2013 during the party’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ campaign in the state.

Reacting to the appointment, several civil services aspirants said their future shouldn’t get “entangled in any political agenda”.“Employment remains our prime concern. While the scope of getting jobs is shrinking, such a move by the state government will enhance the sense of hopelessness among the youth,” said one aspirant enrolled at a coaching centre in Raipur.

It’s the second instance of such an appointment in Chhattisgarh. The previous regime had appointed the son of police officer VK Choubey killed in a Maoist ambush as a deputy collector.  “There can never be a parallel between the two. Choubey died in the line of duty and was a senior police officer whose son got the deputy collector job on compassionate grounds, as is the policy... It would have been better if the Congress had created a party post for Ashish or offered him a ticket,” said Uchit Sharma, a social activist.
 “Amid the ongoing war between merit and nepotism, it definitely is a bad example...” asserted noted academician Jawahar Surisetti.

The BJP questioned the logic. “If the Karma family gets job security, why deprive families of the other Congress leaders eliminated in the Jhiram ambush? What is the fault of the others killed in Maoist attacks so far?” asked BJP leader Sanjay Shrivastava.“The Opposition, instead of raising objections, should appreciate the decision as a gesture of respect for the martyr,” said Cabinet minister T S Singhdeo.

Audacious attack

At least 27 people, including Congress leader Mahendra Karma, were killed in a Maoist ambush in Jhiram, Darbha Valley on May 25, 2013. The leaders were on a campaign rally at the time and their convoy was targeted after it slowed down in front of trees felled by the attackers. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp