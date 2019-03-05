Home Nation

Balakot airstrike 'not military action' as no damage to civilians: Nirmala Sitharaman

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale had not given any casualty figure in the airstrike and he had only given a statement, which was the government's "position", Sitharaman told reporters here.

Published: 05th March 2019 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses after unveiling the 'Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Pension Yojana' at a function in Chennai Tuesday March 05 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday the Balakot airstrike, where the Indian Air Force targeted and destroyed a JeM camp in Pakistan last week, was "not a military action" as there was no damage to civilians.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale had not given any casualty figure in the airstrike and he had only given a statement, which was the government's "position", Sitharaman told reporters here.

Gokhale on Tuesday had said the non-military pre-emptive strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp in Balakot had killed "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

Sitharaman's remarks come amidst the opposition seeking details of the death toll in the airstrike. However, the IAF confirmed on Monday that the Centre would provide details on the casualty figures soon.  The defence minister also declined to link the airstrike with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

On February 14, a suicide bomber of the Pakistan-based JeM rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, killing 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Defence Minister of India Balakot Airstrike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp