BJP website hacked; Memes, Bohemian Rhapsody video poke fun at PM Narendra Modi

By Online Desk

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) official website was allegedly hacked on Tuesday morning. Several netizens also took to Twitter to post the website snapshots, where the hackers used abusive language against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The hackers poked fun at Modi by putting up a meme in which German Chancellor Angela Merkel can be seen walking past Modi as he extends his hand. Below the meme, the hackers also placed a video of the celebrated Queen song "Bohemian Rhapsody".

No one has claimed responsibility so far for the hack. The website is currently under maintenance.

Moreover, the stunt managed to tickle the funny bone of the Congress party members.

Congress spokesperson Divya Spandana tweeted, "Bhaiya aur Bhehno if you’re not looking at the BJP website right now- you’re missing out ".

Earlier, the 'Kerala hackers' on multiple occasions took down the Hindu Mahasabha website and replaced the page's contents with memes and food recipes.

