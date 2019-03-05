Home Nation

BJP's Tripura ally IPFT to go it alone in Lok Sabha elections

A five-member committee has been formed with IPFT president NC Debbarma as the chairman to select candidates for the two seats and discuss the modalities of election campaign.

Published: 05th March 2019 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

BJP national president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (EPS| Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

AGARTALA: The Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), an ally of the ruling BJP in Tripura, said Tuesday it would go it alone in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Mangal Debbarma, the spokesperson of the party, said the decision to field candidates in the two Lok Sabha seats in the state was taken on March 3, following the IPFT central committee meeting here.

"When BJP national president Amit Shah visited Agartala on January 5, we submitted a memorandum to him, demanding that the IPFT be allowed to field a candidate in East Tripura constituency, reserved for Scheduled Tribe. He told us that he would get back to us on the matter, but never did," Debbarma, who is also the assistant general secretary of the party, told reporters. As Shah did not respond to the IPFT request, the party was compelled to take this decision, he said.

A five-member committee has been formed with IPFT president NC Debbarma as the chairman to select candidates for the two seats and discuss the modalities of the election campaign, he added.

BJP spokesperson Ashok Sinha, when asked about his reaction to the IPFT move, said every political party has the freedom to make a choice.

"It is up to the IPFT to decide what it wants to do for the Lok Sabha polls. Every political party is free to take its own decision. However, when it comes to the BJP, such decisions are taken by the senior leaders in Delhi," Sinha added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPFT BJP NDA 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp