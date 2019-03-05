Home Nation

Family of five killed on the spot after SUV collided with  a KSRTC bus

The mishap took place on Monday night and reckless driving by the car driver is blamed for the mishap.

Accident
By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five members of a family, a couple and their three children, were killed on the spot after their speeding SUV collided with a KSRTC Airavat bus in Nelamangala near Yentaganahalli village.

The mishap took place on Monday night and reckless driving by the car driver is blamed for the mishap. The family had gone to Adichunchanagiri for Shivaratri and were returning to the city. Driver and conductor of the bus had minor injuries while passengers who were in the bus escaped unhurt.

The deceased are identified as Elumalai,(45) his wife Kamala,(35) and their children, Kiran, (14), Giridhar,(13) and Geetha,(10). The family was residing at Pantarapalya in Nayandahalli. Elumalai works as a mason at construction sites and Kamala as a poura karmika in BBMP. Three of the children were studying in a private school.

The police said that the incident occurred at 11.15 pm when they were returning to the city. The bus was going towards Manipal, meanwhile, the speeding car crashed into the road median and jumped to the opposite road and collided with the bus. Five of them were killed on the spot and bus driver Beema Rao and conductor Keshav alerted Nelamangala traffic police. The bodies were shifted for postmortem and the relatives have been informed. 

The family had left the city on Monday afternoon. Later they had visited Kalabairaveshwar temple in Adichunchanagiri. 

