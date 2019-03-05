FIR lodged against BJP MLA for inaugurating park in Bhopal before Madhya Pradesh minister could unveil it

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Former Madhya Pradesh minister and sitting BJP MLA Vishwas Sarang has been booked by the police in Bhopal for inaugurating a park before it could be unveiled by the MP minister and local Congress MLA PC Sharma.

An FIR has been lodged at Bhopal’s Ashoka Garden police station against Sarang under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of IPC on the complaint of Sanat Kumar, who is an SDO with the Capital Project Administration (CPA).

According to staff of the Ashoka Garden police station, the Swami Vivekanand Theme Park was slated to be inaugurated by MP minister and Bhopal South West MLA PC Sharma on Tuesday. However, Sarang, the BJP MLA from Bhopal’s Narela seat and a former minister of state in the erstwhile BJP government forcibly inaugurated it two days before on Sunday night.

The foundation stone bearing name of MP minister PC Sharma was also allegedly uprooted by Sarang and aides.

Subsequently, the SDO of CPA submitted a complaint on Monday against the ex-minister and aides, acting on which the Ashoka Garden police lodged the FIR against Sarang and aides.

While confirming the registration of FIR against Sarang, the DIG-Bhopal Irshad Wali said investigations are underway.

Reacting to the development, state BJP president and Jabalpur MP Rakesh Singh said “this is yet another example, how the Kamal Nath government is harassing public representatives of BJP in some or the other way. It has already disrespected Indore mayor Malini Gaur and Bhopal mayor Alok Sharma at public programmes in the past.”