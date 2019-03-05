Major fire breaks out at Nainital's Metropole Hotel

By PTI

NAINITAL: A major fire ravaged Nainital's famous Metropole Hotel which once counted Pakistan founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah and many prominent film personalities among its key guests but was lying vacant for years after its declaration as an enemy property.

One of the main buildings of the hotel, which housed sales tax office till a few years back, was destroyed in the fire, said Nainital Circle Officer Vijay Thapa.

He said though the exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, it prima facie looked like the handiwork of miscreants.

One of the oldest hotels of Nainital, Metropole was lying vacant for years, following its declaration as an enemy property after its original owner Maharaja Mehmodabad left India for Pakistan.

A litigation is still on in this regard in courts.

Pakistan founder Jinnah was one of its most famous guests who spent his honeymoon here.

Many movie stars and politicians used to frequent it and enjoy its luxuries in its prime.

Staying at this hotel during its prime was considered to be a status symbol.

The abandoned grounds of the hotel are presently used for parking cars.

The blaze, however, did not reach the vehicles.