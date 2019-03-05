Home Nation

Major reshuffle in various Union ministries and departments ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Rabindra Panwar will be secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, in place of Rakesh Srivastava who is due to superannuate on March 31.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the parliamentary elections, there has been a major reshuffle at senior levels in various Union ministries and departments. Nagendra Nath Sinha will replace Sanjeev Ranjan, a 1985-batch IAS officer of Tripura cadre, as the National Highway Authority of India chairman. He will also continue to hold the additional charge of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation as managing director. Ranjan has been named secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Rabindra Panwar will be secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, in place of Rakesh Srivastava who is due to superannuate on March 31. Panwar is currently special secretary and financial adviser in the Ministry of Home Affairs. He will be replaced by Bhupendra Singh, chairman of the National Authority for Chemical Weapons Convention.

Ruolkhumlein Buhril will be secretary, Department of Land Resources, in place of Anant Kumar Singh, who retires this month-end. P Venkata Ramesh Babu, who is CMD, Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd, will be director general of National Archives of India. Yaduvendra Mathur, additional secretary, Niti Aayog, has been made special secretary.

