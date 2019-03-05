Kamal Nath says loans of Rs 25 lakh farmers to be waived off in four days

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government will waive off agricultural loans of 25 lakh farmers over the next four days as part of its ‘Jai Kisan Rin Mukti Yojana’, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said on Sunday. Addressing a function in Rajgarh district, over 130 kilometres from Bhopal, Nath said the waiver process would continue until every beneficiary is covered.

“In the next four days, farm loan of 25 lakh farmers will be waived off and the process will continue for the remaining ones,” he said, adding that his government had been working continuously since it took over 65 days ago to fulfil the promises in the Congress’ election manifesto.

On the occasion, Nath also distributed loan waiver certificates to some of the farmers. In Rajgarh district alone, agriculture loans worth Rs 144 crore are being waived, according to an official. The ‘Jai Kisan Rin Mukti Yojana’ scheme aims to waive off loans worth Rs 50,000 crore of 55 lakh small and marginal farmers.

Nath added that his govermment was looking at ways to enhance job opportunities for the youth and attract investment in the state.

At the function, Nath laid foundation stones for irrigation and drinking water projects and 132/33 KV capacity electricity sub-centre.MP Urban Administration and Development Minister Jaivardhan Singh and state Energy Minister Priyavrat Singh also addressed the gathering. The waivers were a part of the Congress manifesto in the three central Indian states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

(With PTI inputs)