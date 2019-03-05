Home Nation

Northern Railways cancels 25 trains, diverts seven over farmers protests in Punjab

Trains which have been diverted include the Delhi-Pathankot Superfast Express, Amritsar-New Delhi Shatabdi Express and the Amritsar-Sealdha Akal Takht Express.

Published: 05th March 2019 03:05 PM

Rail roko image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: At least 25 trains were cancelled and seven others diverted on Tuesday as protesting farmers blocked railway tracks in Punjab's Amritsar, a Northern Railways statement said.

Trains which have been diverted include the Delhi-Pathankot Superfast Express, Amritsar-New Delhi Shatabdi Express and the Amritsar-Sealdha Akal Takht Express.

The agitation has left scores of passengers moving to and from Amritsar stranded. Two trains the New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express and the New Delhi-Amritsar Shan-E-Punjab Express were short-terminated in Jalandhar City and Beas town respectively.

The farmers are staging a protest to press for various demands, including the implementation of the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission report.

Northern Railways Punjab Farmer's Protest Amritsar Railway Blocked

