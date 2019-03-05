Opposition leaders pained by Balakot strike, have become 'poster boys of Pakistan': PM Modi

By Online Desk

DHAR (MADHYA PRADESH): India gave a befitting reply to the Pulwama attack by entering the den of terrorists in Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday.

"A message has been sent to Pakistan, either improve or face the consequences. India gave a befitting reply to Pulwama attack by entering the den of terrorists." Modi said at a rally in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.

Calling the opposition as 'poster boys' of Pakistan for seeking proof of Indian Air Force's action on Jaish-e- Mohammed's terror camp last week, Modi said the airstrike happened in the neighbouring country, but "some of those sitting in India were hit by it".

"Though the air strike took place in Pakistan, it has pained some people sitting in India. People world over feel that we have done the right thing by replying to Pulwana terror attack," Modi said.

Taking a swipe at attempts to cobble up a mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) against the BJP, Modi said the opposition leaders are doing 'mahamilavat' (high adulteration) in Pakistan's favour.

"These 'mahamilavati' persons have become poster boys of Pakistan by terming it as an ambassador of peace. They are misleading people of the country and trying to demoralise our armed forces by asking for proofs of the IAF air strike," Modi said.

Without naming senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, he said a leader termed the Pulwama attack as an "accident" and dubbed slain al-Qaida terrorist Osama bin Laden as an "ambassador of peace".

"A leader close to the Congress' naamdar (Rahul Gandhi) family has termed the Pulwama attack a mere accident. He also considers Osama Bin Laden a shantidoot (ambassador of peace). He is the same person who gave Pakistan a clean chit after the (26/11) Mumbai terror attack and tried to mislead the investigation (into it)," Modi said.

Another senior leader close to the Congress' "namdaar" family shed tears after the Batla House encounter, he said.

"The party whose leaders shed tears on the death of terrorists can't be expected to wipe out terrorism," the PM said, adding that earlier Congress government kept quiet after terror attacks.

The crowd at the rally responded in the affirmative when Modi asked them if they took pride in the valour of the Indian armed forces.