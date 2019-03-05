Home Nation

Opposition leaders pained by Balakot strike, have become 'poster boys of Pakistan': PM Modi

Taking a swipe at attempts to cobble up a mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) against the BJP, Modi said the opposition leaders are doing 'mahamilavat' (high adulteration) in Pakistan's favour.

Published: 05th March 2019 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

Ahmedabad Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the launch of 'Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Pension Yojana' PM-SYM Scheme 2019 for unorganised workers in Ahmedabad Tuesday March 05 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

DHAR (MADHYA PRADESH): India gave a befitting reply to the Pulwama attack by entering the den of terrorists in Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday.

"A message has been sent to Pakistan, either improve or face the consequences. India gave a befitting reply to Pulwama attack by entering the den of terrorists." Modi said at a rally in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.

Calling the opposition as 'poster boys' of Pakistan for seeking proof of Indian Air Force's action on Jaish-e- Mohammed's terror camp last week, Modi said the airstrike happened in the neighbouring country, but "some of those sitting in India were hit by it".

ALSO READ | Situation has changed from return of beheaded bodies Abhinanadan's return in 24 hrs: Amit Shah

"Though the air strike took place in Pakistan, it has pained some people sitting in India. People world over feel that we have done the right thing by replying to Pulwana terror attack," Modi said.

Taking a swipe at attempts to cobble up a mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) against the BJP, Modi said the opposition leaders are doing 'mahamilavat' (high adulteration) in Pakistan's favour.

"These 'mahamilavati' persons have become poster boys of Pakistan by terming it as an ambassador of peace. They are misleading people of the country and trying to demoralise our armed forces by asking for proofs of the IAF air strike," Modi said.

Without naming senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, he said a leader termed the Pulwama attack as an "accident" and dubbed slain al-Qaida terrorist Osama bin Laden as an "ambassador of peace".

"A leader close to the Congress' naamdar (Rahul Gandhi) family has termed the Pulwama attack a mere accident. He also considers Osama Bin Laden a shantidoot (ambassador of peace). He is the same person who gave Pakistan a clean chit after the (26/11) Mumbai terror attack and tried to mislead the investigation (into it)," Modi said.

Another senior leader close to the Congress' "namdaar" family shed tears after the Batla House encounter, he said.

"The party whose leaders shed tears on the death of terrorists can't be expected to wipe out terrorism," the PM said, adding that earlier Congress government kept quiet after terror attacks.

The crowd at the rally responded in the affirmative when Modi asked them if they took pride in the valour of the Indian armed forces.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi opposition alliance Mahagathbandhan Mahamilavat

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Dugaprasad mk
    Fantastic speech
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp