Prakash Ambedkar blames Congress for its newly acquired soft Hindutva

In the four-page letter to CongressAmbedkar has discussed the issues related to pre-poll alliances and  what he means by bringing RSS under the ambit of constitution.

Published: 05th March 2019 12:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 12:18 AM   |  A+A-

Vanchit Vikas Aghadi (VVA) leader Adv Prakash Ambedkar (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a reply to Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil’s letter, Vanchit Vikas Aghadi (VVA) leader Adv Prakash Ambedkar has blamed the Congress for not making its stand clear on bringing RSS under the ambit of constitution and has asked the party to shed its newly acquired soft Hindutva stand to forge an alliance.

“The issue of brining RSS in the ambit of Constitution would be the core issue for the pre or post-election alliance. The issue of bringing all the institutions under the ambit of constitution should be of utmost importance for all secular parties and all the parties in the Congress-led front should agree to it,” Ambedkar has written in the letter that he sent to Vikhe-Patil on Monday.

The Congress is keen to bring Ambedkar on board in its bid to bring all like-minded parties from Maharashtra together to take on the BJP in Lok Sabha elections and Vikhe-Patil had written a letter to Ambedkar in this regard.

In the four-page letter, in reply to Vikhe-Patil’s letter, Ambedkar has discussed the issues related to pre-poll alliances and considerations for electoral success in Maharashtra as well as what he means by bringing RSS under the ambit of constitution.

“When a Gandhian party like the Congress starts professing soft Hindutva, it shrinks the secular space in the country,” the Dalit leader has said in his letter adding that, “An attempt to bring in Manu’s Constitution (Manuvadi Samvidhan) in the country is underway. Dalit and OBCs are the two classes who are worst hit by such a discriminatory social order. Hence, to preserve the current constitution doesn’t mean only to acquire power. But, it would mean to identify all such efforts to undermine the current constitution and stop them.” 

After his initial attempts were ignored by the Congress, Ambedkar, in July last formed Vanchit Vikas Aghadi (VVA) with Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM. The development didn’t go down well with the Congress, who sees AIMIM as a communal party. While mentioning this issue in his letter, Ambedkar said that the Congress, in past, has even allied with the Muslim league and hence should not have any hesitation to join hands with the AIMIM.

Ambedkar also mentioned that the Dalits and OBCs, whose aspirations have awakened, need to get more representation while sharing seats, which is why he had demanded 12 seats. However, starting from one, Congress has now come to offer him four seats, he has said in the letter.

Ambedkar also questioned the “intention” of the state Congress leadership over the "issues" flagged by him.

“Your (Vikhe Patil’s) earlier letter to me has no mention of whether the central leadership of Congress has approved my proposal of bringing RSS into the framework of Constitution,” Ambedkar wrote.

“It seems that you plan to keep us guessing till last day of nomination and ensure elimination of us from the electoral contest by not taking any decision. I do not know whether it is the policy of the Congress or a strategy of the state leadership,” he said.

