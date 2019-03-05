Home Nation

Situation has changed from return of beheaded bodies to Abhinanadan's return in 48 hrs: Amit Shah

Indian Air Force also went inside Pakistan and demolished terror camps proving the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the Pulwama terror attack, Shah said.

Published: 05th March 2019 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 09:08 PM   |  A+A-

Godda Bhartiya Janta Party BJP National President Amit Shah addresses during the launch of several development projects ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Godda district Tuesday March 05 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GODDA: BJP president Amit Shah Tuesday said Pakistan used to return beheaded bodies of Indian jawans earlier, but now it had to release a captured Indian Air Force pilot "within 48 hours".

"See the change now. Within 48 hours, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was released and he is among us," Shah said while addressing party workers at a meeting here. Indian Air Force also went inside Pakistan and demolished terror camps proving the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the Pulwama terror attack, Shah said.

Attacking Congress president Rahul Gandhi, he said the UPA-2 government gave only Rs 55,253 crore to Jharkhand, while the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has provided Rs 3.13 lakh to the state, besides taking up other developmental projects in the state.

Shah said, "For 10 years, the UPA government was in power (at the Centre). I would like to ask, what did you give to Jharkhand."

Indian Air Force Amit Shah BJP

