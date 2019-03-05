Home Nation

Number of deaths among security forces surge after Pulwama attack

SRI NAGAR: Security forces have faced a spike in the number of casualties post the February 14 suicide attack in the Valley. Five encounters have taken place since February 14 — three in south Kashmir and two in north Kashmir — and 12 security personnel were killed.

In contrast, during the first 13 days of February, only one security man was killed in gunfights with militants. During the period, nine militants and two civilians were killed in militancy-related violence.
The forces confronted Pakistani and local militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Toiba in the encounters.

A police official said, “All the Pakistani militants killed in five encounters were well trained.” He said security officials are assessing the situation and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) may be reviewed to minimise losses to security forces.

It may force a rethink on the overall strategy and security officials may give a green signal to the use of NSG commandos during encounters with militants trapped in congested areas and concrete houses.
Sources said the Pakistani militants of Jaish, who have infiltrated from across the LoC, were well trained in use and handling of weapons and “hand-to-hand gunfights”.

Four days after the Pulwama attack, a major encounter in Pinglana claimed the lives of four soldiers and three Jaish militants. On February 24, Deputy Superintendent of J&K police Aman Thakur and another army man were killed in an encounter in Kulgam along with three JeM militants. In the last three-day-long encounter in Kupwara, three CRPF men were killed and eight securitymen were hurt.

Pulwama attack Jaish-e-Mohammad Lashkar-e-Toiba

