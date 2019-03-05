Home Nation

Traders-called protest shutdown affects life in Kashmir Valley

The protesting traders said the shutdown was also for the protection of Articles 35 A and 370 that give special status to the state.

Published: 05th March 2019 01:45 PM

PTI file photo of shops shut down due to a bandh.

By IANS

SRINAGAR: A protest shutdown called by traders affected normal life across the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday. The shutdown was called against the Centre's ban on the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir and the subsequent arrests of nearly 200 of its cadres.

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), a separatist conglomerate headed by Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, has supported the shutdown call. Shops, other businesses and public transport remained closed.

Authorities made heavy deployments of police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Srinagar's old city areas and other law and order sensitive areas in the valley.

On February 28, the Central government banned the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir, declaring it an "unlawful association" under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The order by the Union Home Ministry said that the organisation has "been indulging in activities which are prejudicial to internal security and public order and have the potential of disrupting the unity and integrity of the country".

