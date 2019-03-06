Home Nation

Abhinandan is not on social media, says IAF after fake profiles emerge  

The Indian Air Force tweeted out a list of fake Twitter accounts in the Wing Commander's name 

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)

There's an old saying that goes - with fame and fortune comes a huge responsibility. In this day and age, we can add 'and fake social media accounts too'. 

Even our brave IAF hero can't fly away and escape from this social media reality. It won't be wrong to say that he is the most celebrated person in India right now and almost all media platforms are flooded with his pictures. 

Though Abhinandan doesn't have any social media accounts, many profiles claim to be that of the IAF pilot. Launching a social media strike against these profiles, the Indian Air Force tweeted out a list of fake Twitter accounts in the Wing Commander's name.

The IAF wrote on Twitter that Wing Commander Abhinandan doesn't own a social media account on any platform including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. "Please avoid following any fake accounts being used in the name of any IAF Air warrior for spreading misinformation," the tweet read.

Abhinandan Varthaman's bravery was widely celebrated by people across the nation. If you want to honour the brave hero, then don't follow the fake profiles.

