Amidst tension with Pakistan, Ajit Doval holds talks with US counterpart

In the aftermath of the dastardly terror attack, America had supported India’s right to self-defence. It was seen as strong support to India on the issue of terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Published: 06th March 2019 12:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 12:34 AM   |  A+A-

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI National Security Adviser Ajit Doval spoke to his US counterpart John Bolton and discussed the latest situation in the context of India-Pakistan relations.

This is the third exchange between the two security advisers after the Pulwama attack.

In fact, the US had termed India’s air strike at the Balakot training camp of Pakistan as ‘counter-terrorism’ actions.

The US also worked relentlessly to ensure that tensions do not spiral out of control after Pakistan tried to carry air strikes in the Indian Territory which was thwarted by the Indian Air Force.

US President Donald Trump’s statement on the morning of 28th Feb that we are going to hear reasonably good news was taken as a sign that America and several other nations pressurised Pakistan to release the captured Indian Pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

India had also alleged that Pakistan used F-16s supplied by America in its retaliatory strike during which India's Mig-21 Bison had shot down a Pakistani F-16. While Pakistan denied that it had used F-16 against India, India presented parts of AMRAM missile recovered from east of Rajouri as a proof that Pakistan used F-16s. (ANI)

