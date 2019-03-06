Ayushman Mitra can be brought under payroll: BJP affiliated think tank

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A BJP affiliated think tank has called upon the NDA government at the Centre to constitute ‘Ayushman Council’ on the lines of GST Council, according to a report.

The suggestion is to ensure seamless implementation of the PM Jan Arogya Yojna.

The think tank has also suggested that ‘Ayushman Mitra (volunteers)’ be taken on the government payroll to affix accountability.

Public Policy Research Centre (PPRC), headed by BJP vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, has submitted a report based on a survey of 1,000 beneficiaries of PMJAY to NITI Aayog.

“Besides Ayushman Council and permanent employment for Ayushman Mitra, the PPRC has also suggested that Jan Aushadhi centres be linked with the schemes to ensure that the beneficiaries don’t have to buy medicines from private pharmacists. Also, the community centres could be tasked with the responsibility to issue the beneficiary card under PMJAY,” said Sumit Bhasin, director of PPRC.

The think tank has argued that an ‘Ayushman Council’ will ensure seamless delivery of benefits and standardisation of the best practices across the states, which are the implementing agencies of PMJAY.

Bhasin added that the government needs to invest in the capacity building of ‘Ayushman Mitra’ with regular training and skilling for better impact of PMJAY.

Sahasrabuddhe, who heads the PPRC, said that the research has demonstrated that PMJAY is “democratising access to healthcare”.