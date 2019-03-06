Home Nation

Balakot airstrike casualty figures: Should I count the number of mosquitoes killed, asks V K Singh

The opposition has been lashing out at the government for not officially submitting the death toll post Balakot strike.

Published: 06th March 2019 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

VK Singh

Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh (File | AFP)

By Online Desk

Union Minister V K Singh took a dig at the Opposition on Wednesday for demanding a proof that the Balakot strike killed 300 terrorists. The former Indian Army chief compared the 'dead terrorists' with mosquitoes.

"Around 3.30 AM, there were too many mosquitoes. I used HIT spray (mosquito repellent). Now, should I sit and count how many mosquitoes were killed or should I go back to sleep," he tweeted with 'generally speaking' as a hashtag.

The Opposition has been lashing out at the government for not officially submitting the death toll post-Balakot strike.

On Tuesday, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman refused to confirm the casualty figure saying "The foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale, in his media briefing, gave the statement; that is the figure."

ALSO READ: We hit the target, government will clarify on casualties, says IAF chief on Balakot air strikes 

While the government has not given any concrete figure, the BJP President Amit Shah, at a rally in Ahmedabad earlier this week claimed that over 250 terrorists were killed when the Indian Air Force struck the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror camp in Balakot on February 26.

Following Shah's statement, V K Singh said that the BJP chief meant that these many “might have died” in the air strike and that the death toll is not a “confirmed figure.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
V K Singh pakistan India Balakot strike Pulwama Terror Attack Pulwama Terror Strike IAF air strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp