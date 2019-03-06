Balakot airstrike casualty figures: Should I count the number of mosquitoes killed, asks V K Singh

By Online Desk

Union Minister V K Singh took a dig at the Opposition on Wednesday for demanding a proof that the Balakot strike killed 300 terrorists. The former Indian Army chief compared the 'dead terrorists' with mosquitoes.

"Around 3.30 AM, there were too many mosquitoes. I used HIT spray (mosquito repellent). Now, should I sit and count how many mosquitoes were killed or should I go back to sleep," he tweeted with 'generally speaking' as a hashtag.

रात ३.३० बजे मच्छर बहुत थे,



तो मैंने HIT मारा।



अब मच्छर कितने मारे, ये गिनने बैठूँ,



या आराम से सो जाऊँ? #GenerallySaying — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) March 6, 2019

The Opposition has been lashing out at the government for not officially submitting the death toll post-Balakot strike.

On Tuesday, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman refused to confirm the casualty figure saying "The foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale, in his media briefing, gave the statement; that is the figure."

While the government has not given any concrete figure, the BJP President Amit Shah, at a rally in Ahmedabad earlier this week claimed that over 250 terrorists were killed when the Indian Air Force struck the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror camp in Balakot on February 26.

Following Shah's statement, V K Singh said that the BJP chief meant that these many “might have died” in the air strike and that the death toll is not a “confirmed figure.”