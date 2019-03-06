Home Nation

BJP workers miffed as Jyotiraditya Scindia lays foundation stone of 1000-bed hospital in MP

A race seems to be underway between the Congress and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to lay foundation stones and inaugurate newly-completed projects in Madhya Pradesh.

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A race seems to be underway between the Congress and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to lay foundation stones and inaugurate newly-completed projects in Madhya Pradesh, just before the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls comes into force.

On Sunday night, in a haste to claim credit, Vishwas Sarang, former MP minister and BJP MLA from Narela seat of Bhopal, cut the ribbon of a park in the MP capital which was slated to be inaugurated by present MP minister and Congress MLA from Bhopal South West seat PC Sharma.

Just a day later, massive protests were reported by opposition BJP workers in Gwalior town.

They were protesting against Congress MP from Guna seat and former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for laying the foundation stone of a 1000-bed hospital.

They said the foundation stone had already been laid twice in the past during BJP rule.

In January, a month after Kamal Nath-led Congress government assumed power in MP, sustained efforts by Scindia ensured that the government allotted around 9 hectares land for the hospital.

“It was due to efforts of our leader Scindiaji that the project finally got land. Owing to this he was invited to lay the foundation,” Congress leaders present at the site said.

