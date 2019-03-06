India to share intel report on terror infrastructure in Pakistan with global community

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian intelligence agencies have prepared a detailed report on the existing terror infrastructure near military installations in Pakistan, sources said.

The report will be shared at international platforms to tell the world how Pakistan-sponsored terrorism is a growing threat, they said.

This comes soon after India shared with the international community details of the IAF strike on the Balakot terror camp on February 26.

The idea is to expose Pakistan before the world as a sponsor and promoter of terrorism, the sources said. India will also share the satellite images of the terror hideouts with friendly countries.

At least 16 other terror hubs in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and hinterland have been identified, besides Balakot. The terror infrastructure includes communication and control stations and offices of terror units that continue to abet terrorism in India.

These terror hubs are in the vicinity of Pakistan Army camps and are training grounds for militants planning to orchestrate terror strikes in India, sources said, quoting the report.

Training imparted include sniping, water combat, putting together improvised explosive devices and using drones. The report says there are six training centres or launch pads where terrorists are being groomed for carrying out commando-style operations and infiltration.

Training to launch commando-style operations against India

Six training centres where terrorists are being groomed for carrying out commando-style operations and infiltration are located in Boi, Laqa-e-Gair in Pakistan and Deolin, Khalid Bin Walid and Garhi and Dopatta in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir

Five other Balakot-like terror camps or centres: three in Mansera and two in Punjab in hinterland Pakistan; Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir has 11 such camps — five each in Muzzafarabad and Kotli and one in Barnala