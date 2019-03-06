J&K: Pakistan shelling along LoC in Rajouri's Sunderbani ends

By ANI

RAJOURI: Shelling by Pakistan in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir stopped at 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire by heavy shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along the Line of Control in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district. It was the third ceasefire violation by Pakistan on the same day on Tuesday.

There was no report of loss of life on the Indian side.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan violated ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district.

Around 6 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing of small arms. Pakistan also violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector along the LoC around 11:30 am.