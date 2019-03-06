JeM suspected terrorists confess recruiting youths, says UP-ATS

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists who were arrested last month have confessed to recruiting several youths for the terror outfit, said Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UP-ATS) on Tuesday.

“The two alleged terrorists have confessed that they were involved in the recruitment of several youths for Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit,” UP-ATS said in a statement.

UP-ATS informed that the virtual numbers used by the two suspected terrorists have been retrieved and the data analysis of the said numbers is underway.

“The data extraction of their WhatsApp GB chats and Blackberry Messenger (BBM) chats was conducted which revealed important information,” the statement read further.

The interesting thing which has come out of the data extraction is that instead of using the genuine WhatsApp messenger, they used a third-party application called WhatsApp GB, provides the ability to block access to chats by requiring a password.

Evidences have also been found about them meeting a major leader of JeM and travelling to other parts of the state, the statement further revealed.

UP-ATS on February 21 arrested two suspected Pakistan-based JeM terrorists from Saharanpur.

They were living in Deoband, posing as students to brainwash and recruit local youth to join the terror outfit.

“Of the two, Shahnawaz is believed to be a grenade expert. We will seek transit remand and produce them in Lucknow ATS court,” the state’s DGP had stated. (ANI)