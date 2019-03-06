Home Nation

Man booked for raping tribal girl, posting obscene photos online

Published: 06th March 2019 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

RAIGARH: A 24-year-old man was booked for allegedly raping a minor tribal girl and uploading her objectionable pictures on social media in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said on Wednesday.

As per the complaint, the accused, Anurag Singh, sexually exploited the 17-year-old girl on the pretext of marrying her, Dhamajaigarh's sub-divisional officer of police Arjun Kurre said.

He allegedly clicked obscene pictures of the girl and blackmailed her to get into a physical relationship with him, he said. On February 2, the accused posted the girl's pictures on a social media platform following which she approached the police, he said.

The accused, son of a woman police officer posted in Janjgir-Champa district, was booked under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 341 (wrongful restraint), Kurre said.

Offences were also registered against him under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology Act, he said. Efforts were on to trace the absconding accused, he said.

TAGS
Minor Rape Sexual Exploitation Sexual Assault Sexual Abuse

