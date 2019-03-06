Home Nation

Muzaffarpur shelter home: CBI tells court most victims were minors

The Special Public Prosecutor for the probe agency told the court that the victims' ossification test, done to determine age, has shown that except for one or two, all of them were under 18 years of age.

Published: 06th March 2019 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 12:41 AM   |  A+A-

shelter home

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The CBI on Tuesday told a court that most of the victims in Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case were minors.

The Special Public Prosecutor for the probe agency told the court that the victims' ossification test, done to determine age, has shown that except for one or two, all of them were under 18 years of age. Apart from the reports of the ossification test, the CBI also submitted other medical records of the victims.

The counsel for Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused, and co-accused Shaista Parveen alias Madhu, Vicky and Hema, addressed arguments on the point of charge. The counsel appearing for Thakur said that the only allegation against his client was that he was the de-facto owner of the shelter home.

"There is allegation against the shelter home. The shelter home is not a private entity. It is a government constituted organisation.," Thakur's counsel said.

To this, the judge asked, "Whose property is it? Who is the owner of the property?" "NGO is the owner of the property," answered the counsel. However, he said that he will face trial in whatever sections the court charges him with.

He also said that he be provided with the names and details of victims. "I am entitled. I will not disclose it anywhere," the counsel said. However, the agency protested saying it was not possible to disclose the identity of victims.

The court directed both the parties to find relevant judgments related to POCSO Act which says accused is entitled to seek identity of the victims."If there is any judgment, we will follow it. If not, then I will have to decide. I will consider this," the court said.

Earlier the CBI had told the court that charges of rape, kidnapping and causing hurt were made out against Thakur and that several victims had given testimonies against him.

The probe agency had told the court that statements of 33 victims were recorded and most of them have testified against Thakur. With agency inputs

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muzaffarpur shelter home Brajesh Thakur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp