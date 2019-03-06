NIA likely to file supplementary charge sheet against Asiya Andrabi

By ANI

NEW DELHI: : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to file a supplementary charge sheet putting additional material against Dukhtaran-e-Milat chief Asiya Andrabi in a case of alleged sedition.

The supplementary charge sheet is expected to be filed soon before a Delhi Court.

The matter has been posted for hearing on April 11.

The NIA wanted to file a supplementary charge sheet putting additional material against Andrabi, Sofi Fehmeeda and Naheeda Nasreen of Dukhtaran-E-Millat for allegedly running a terrorist organisation, Dukhtaran-e-Millat, proscribed under the first schedule to the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

According to the NIA, the three were “actively running” Dukhtaran-e-Millat which is allegedly engaged in anti-India activities and have been “inciting the general populace of Kashmir” for an armed rebellion against the government of India with “aid and assistance” of terrorist organisations based in Pakistan.

In the last hearing, Andrabi's counsel was given electronic evidence while the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) report from Chandigarh is still awaited.

According to the NIA charge sheet, Asiya and her associates were using various media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and TV channels including channels in Pakistan to spread "insurrectionary imputations and hateful messages and speeches against India."

The three were arrested in July on the charges of waging war against India and sedition charges were also filed against them for spreading hate speeches.

Dukhtaran-e-Milat, a banned outfit under the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, was allegedly involved in anti-India activities by inciting the general populace of Kashmir for an armed rebellion against the Government of India with aid and assistance of various terrorist organisations based in Pakistan.