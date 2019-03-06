Home Nation

PM Modi launches pension for unorganised sector in Gujarat

The launch was broadcast to over two crore workers at three lakh common service centres across the country through video conferencing.

Published: 06th March 2019 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Annapurna Dham in Adalaj, Gujarat, on Tuesday. | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday formally launched the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM) Yojana in Vastral, Gujarat, and distributed PM-SYM cards to select beneficiaries.

“The scheme will assure a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 for the enrolled beneficiaries in the unorganised sector. It is for the first time since Independence that such a scheme has been envisaged for the workers in the informal sector,” the Prime Minister said.

Urging people to enrol in the scheme, he said respecting the dignity of labour will take the nation forward. The PM also said that no hassles would trouble the people looking to enrol in the scheme.

“Only a form needs to be filled with Aadhar number and bank details. 

The cost incurred by the common service centre for enrolling a beneficiary will be borne by the Union government. This is the miracle of Digital India,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that the various schemes initiated by the government like Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Saubhagya Yojana, and Swacch Bharat specifically target those working in unorganized sector.

“The PM-SYM along with the health coverage provided under Ayushman Bharat and life and disability coverage provided under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and ‘Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana will ensure comprehensive social security coverage for the workers in the unorganized sector at their old age,” he said.

Reiterating his strong stance against corruption, Prime Minister said his government is committed to eliminating middlemen and corruption.

‘Modi lives for camera’

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said PM Narendra Modi “lives for the camera” and accused him of ignoring the problems of the sanitation staff in Prayagraj, where he washed their feet during the Kumbh Mela.

